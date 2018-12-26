THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

Security officers recently fined Cuban painter Italo Expósito $120 and revoked his artist’s license for opening his house to an independent art festival.

As a result he’ll be banned from selling works from the paintings-and-sculpture-filled house in Havana’s stylish Vedado district that was once his grandfather’s shoe-repair shop. And Mr. Expósito will no longer be able to host young, deaf artists at his Saturday workshops.

Cuban government efforts to be the sole arbiter of what is and isn’t art is about to get tougher.

A decree tightening control over artistic expression that President Miguel Díaz-Canel signed after taking office in April is among the first signs that Cuba’s first leader not named Castro since the 1959 revolution won’t waiver from the iron-fisted, one-party rule of his predecessors.

“The decree aims for absolute control, you can’t exhibit your work anywhere without prior authorization,” said Mr. Expósito, a lanky, long-haired 40-year old painter.

Decree 349 is part of a broad crackdown on artistic freedom in recent months aimed at a young generation of musicians and artists who have achieved financial independence from Cuba’s communist government. They now demand more artistic freedom as well. Many artists now sell their works at the private galleries that have proliferated in Havana amid rising demand from foreign art collectors. Musicians collect money from concert ticket sales.

The government’s move comes as the end of oil subsidies from Venezuela and President Trump’s freeze of​President Obama’s detente with Cuba squeezes its economy. Basic goods such as flour and eggs are scarce, Havana residents say. Cuba’s decree on art is a response to growing demands for autonomy from an emerging middle class.

In recent weeks, Cuban authorities have banned concerts by performers who address taboo subjects like racial discrimination. They have detained dissident artists who have staged protests against the decree. Among those targeted are visual artists and underground reggaeton and hip hop musicians.