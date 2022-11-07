Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, now serving as the White House senior adviser for public engagement, said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that there is “definitely a target towards African-American men” with misinformation.

Stacey Abrams explaining her poll numbers: "Unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation. Not misinformation about what they want but about why they want what they deserve." pic.twitter.com/HhPxK0vVgj — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 6, 2022

Saturday on MSNBC, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams said, “What we know is that the untold story of this tight race that is neck and neck by 52% over 2018. I do not believe it’s because of a deep well of enthusiasm for my opponent. We know black voters are often discounted, and this year we know black men are a very targeted population for misinformation.”

Anchor Jonathan Capehart said, “I’m just wondering Stacey Abrams s focus on the misinformation being targeted on black men. It makes me wonder, is she not getting the black support that she needs in her race against Brian Kemp?”

