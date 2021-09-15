Jared Kushner had plenty of folks to praise at an event here Tuesday marking the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, the deals he brokered normalizing relations between Israel and four Arab countries.There were the ambassadors from Israel and two of the Arab lands, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. There were his Trump administration colleagues who worked through the agreement. There were even some Democrats.“I also want to thank Congressman Ted Deutch of Florida for being here today as well as Acting Assistant Secretary of State Yael Lempert,” he said.Around the same time that Kushner was speaking at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Georgetown neighborhood, Axios was the first to report that Lempert’s boss, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will hold a virtual meeting Friday with his counterparts from Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.Together it was a remarkable show of comity over Middle East policy at a time when Republicans and Democrats seem farther apart than ever, with former President Donald Trump this week amplifying his false claims that Joe Biden’s election was illegitimate. In a message Monday to followers, Trump referred to the “massive Voter Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam.”

