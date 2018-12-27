KFOX – EL PASO:

About 518 migrants are expected to be released by U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday, according Annunciation House director Ruben Garcia.

That makes more than 1,000 migrants released in the past three days.

The migrants will be dropped off at undisclosed shelters across El Paso.

Garcia said they need relatives or sponsor families to buy bus or plane tickets for their migrant relatives as soon as possible to free up space at the shelter.

He said following the death of the Guatemalan boy in custody, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is working to release families faster.

Shelter locations including various churches have stepped up. All the way from Las Cruces to Mesilla and El Paso, the immigrants are expected to be bused and dropped off.

The group released Wednesday includes ten single and pregnant women per Annunciation House.

ICE said in a statement earlier this week the mass release was to ensure families were not detained longer than the time frame permitted.

Immigrants released this week have been processed by Customs and Border Protection. They’ve been issued a court date to present themselves at.