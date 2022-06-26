NY Post

​A group of black-clad marchers​ turned violent Saturday night in Portland, Ore., smashing windows and scrawling graffiti on downtown businesses as protests continued to rage across the nation against the US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.​ Several banks and coffee shops had their windows broken, a van belonging to Portland Public Schools was spray-painted, and a pregnancy​ resource center was vandalized, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Sunday. ​ “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” ​a flier announcing the march​ said, according to Oregonlive​. ​ The crowd of about 100 began its rampage around ​10 p.m. near Grant Park in the city’s northeast section and continued on its destructive path until protesters left the area around 10:45 p.m., the police said. ​ The department said officers were unable to respond because of other incidents happening at the same time. ​

