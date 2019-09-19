There are few days in your life that you will remember. Falling in love, getting married, having children, parents dying.

Those are days you never forget, right?

But then there are other days. The professional days that come up into the constellation of great stars in your astronomy, and Tuesday was one of the great stars in the astronomy of Michael Savage’s memory and that is because I was invited by the president to join him at two fundraisers.

I met some of the greatest people I have ever met in my life. There are so few realists and conservatives where I live that you start to wonder what the world is all about. And then you go to one of these fundraisers, and you see people, everyday people, great people, and you see the love for the president and the love for The Savage Nation.

Sitting in one of those cars going down the highways and on the local roads, you might expect to see people holding evil signs about Trump, but rather you see school children cheering the president’s motorcade as it goes by. But we never see that on the evening news or any of the cable channels, but I witnessed it.

We all know we have never seen such a perversion of the truth as we have around this president. I learned things about his accomplishments that I never knew. The media created a lie and spread it each and every day. As Goebbels said, “If you tell a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.” After two and a half years of relentless hatred, the false witch hunt, threatening to put this president in prison and his children in prison, lies about Russia collusion, President Trump looks stronger than ever, he looks better than he did when I first met him. They tried to destroy him and his family, and they failed.

Something is happening in this country, and it is going in the other direction, it is going in our direction. It is going in the direction of America’s survival.

Here is a man who is conducting world affairs, here is a man who has the issue of Iran on his hands, North Korea, an election, fundraising, personal and family matters, and he has the dignity and respect for his supporters like the listeners of The Savage Nation, because it’s about the audience, it’s not about me. And I would say that he extended his hand of friendship and I will never bite the hand of friendship.

The Hot Dog Summit

While sitting with President Trump on Air Force One, two hotdogs are delivered for the president. I’m starving at this point. President Trump looks and he must have seen my eyes dart at the hotdogs and he says, “You want one?”

I said, “Sure.”

He takes one off his plate delicately on another plate. He says to me, “Would you like mustard or ketchup?” Then he mentions, “No, you don’t want that ketchup with sugar on it. Do you?”

I don’t know how he knows this, but I found out that they know what I say on the radio.

President Trump then dollops out the mustard for me from his plate, showing a certain humility and generosity that you may not be aware of from him. It is in the little things that you could see a person’s behavior.

I doubt very much that Obama would have taken mustard from his plate and given it to anyone or shared a hotdog with anyone.

Here’s the interesting part I’m from Queens but I grew up on the other side of Union Turnpike from the president. He cut his hotdog in pieces and ate them with a knife and fork. I ate it like I was at a baseball game because I never saw a hotdog eaten with a knife and fork.

That’s because he grew up on the other side of the tracks, but years later we wound up in the same place at the same time sharing his lunch because he’s a very generous and

down-to-earth man.