Mechanic gets 3 years for sabotaging American Airlines plane in Miami

A former American Airlines mechanic was sentenced to more than three years in prison for tampering with a plane packed with 150 passengers set to take off to the Bahamas. Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, 60, was sentenced to 37 months behind bars Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to using a piece of foam to sabotage a Boeing 737 at Miami International Airport because he was upset over the airline’s stalled union contract negotiations, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. Alani, a naturalized citizen originally from Iraq, had admitted to federal investigators that he doctored the plane’s air data module system – which relays critical data like aircraft speed and pitch to pilots – in a bid to obtain more overtime work, court documents show. The mechanic insisted to federal air marshals that he intended “not to cause harm to the aircraft or its passengers.”

