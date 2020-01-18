Page Six:

Prince Harry and Meghan are cut off.

In a statement from the Queen and Buckingham Palace on Saturday, it was announced the couple will “not use” their royal titles or get taxpayer cash — and pay back $3 million for the renovation of their castle.

Because they are no longer working members of the royal family, Markle and Harry will no longer be referred to as “HRH” — his or her royal highness. This is apparently by choice, not by force. They will keep their Duke and Dutchess titles. Harry will remain sixth in line to the throne.

The two “are required to step back from Royal duties,” the statement reads. Because of this, “they will no longer receive public funds.”

The Sussexes “have shared their wish” to pay back the public for the 2.4 million pounds — equivalent to $3.1 million — for the refurbishment of their Frogmore cottage home.