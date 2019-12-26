WAR ROOM:

Democratic representatives in swing states don’t want to talk about impeachment, but their constituents certainly do.

ABC’S Martha Raddatz traveled to 3 key states – Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania – to gauge voter’s opinions on impeachment and its impact on 2020.

What she found was not a good omen for Democrats.

CNN’s recent attempt to prove support for impeachment in swing states similarly backfired when they actually found bipartisan opposition.

It’s clear; establishment media elites are out of touch with real Americans.

In Michigan, Raddatz begins at Trump’s ‘historic’ rally in the city of Battle Creek. She’s surprised that although “it was about 10 degrees outside the Trump rally, the faithful lined up nevertheless and the impending impeachment” – a true testament to his support.

At the rally, she meets several supporters of the president who emphasize impeachment has no impact on their support for President Trump. They dismiss the process as entirely illegitimate.