PAGE SIX:

ABC employees were dubious about Jussie Smollett’s alleged racist and homophobic assault immediately following his interview with Robin Roberts, a new report says.

Staffers who were present for the exclusive sit-down with the “Good Morning America” host felt the truth behind Smollett’s story was “up in the air,” sources told The Blast.

A source told The Post that the interview came about because the “Empire” star was “adamant” about appearing on “GMA.”

He specifically requested that Roberts handle the interview because the two knew each other from when she appeared on an episode of “Empire” that aired in April, according to The Blast.

Smollett has claimed he was attacked in Chicago on Jan. 29 but suspicions have surfaced that he paid two brothers to stage the assault.

The veteran broadcaster probed Smollett about his allegations in many different ways during the interview that aired Thursday, but he maintained that he was a victim.