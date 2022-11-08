In a throwback to 2020, ABC News reports that a “red mirage” could make it look like Republicans are winning big on the night, but that a full vote count could take “weeks.”

The legacy news outlet has published an article titled ‘Early election night results might not indicate final tallies (and why that’s OK)’.

A "red mirage," or an artificial GOP vote lead, will likely reoccur Tuesday. https://t.co/tagIbNJscC — ABC News (@ABC) November 7, 2022

The piece explains how Republicans may “appear to be leading their Democratic opponents, even by large margins” in federal and statewide races, but that their leads “will dwindle, or crumble completely” after “dumps” of mail-in and absentee ballots are counted after election day, which could take “weeks”.

Why America can’t count all the votes on the night, as is done in countless other developed countries, isn’t explained.

“This phenomenon was popularized as the “red mirage” or the “blue shift” after the 2020 presidential election, when former President Donald Trump took a deceptive lead in several competitive states on Election Day due to delays in counting of Democrats’ mail-in ballots — their preferred method of voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic — only to eventually dissipate when the entire reserve of votes was totaled,” states the report.

However, the explanation that COVID-19 caused so many Democrats to use mail-in ballots on 2020 is also not a factor now given that all restrictions have been lifted and COVID is barely even a news story at this point.

“The red wave nearly every pollster is predicting is actually just a “mirage” ready to be corrected through “election fortification” and “perceived” late night ballot dumps,” commented Chris Menahan.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said yesterday that the vote count may take “days” to be sorted out, asserting, “That’s how this is supposed to work,” despite no such narrative being in place when Democrats performed well in the 2018 mid-terms.

