ABC News confirmed the reporting of Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer regarding the corruption of the Biden family — specifically the connection between the president and his son-in-law Howard Krein.

Krein serves as StartUp Health’s chief medical officer. He oversees the company’s investments “in hundreds of companies, including some hoping to break through with the federal agencies battling the global coronavirus pandemic,” as ABC reported.

Schweizer has led the charge in unveiling the layers of corruption within the Biden family. While all eyes remained on Hunter Biden and his lucrative business dealings throughout his father’s presidential campaign, the questionable deals and connections extend far beyond the president’s son. The establishment media is beginning to zero in on Howard Krein, a Philadelphia surgeon who is married to Biden’s daughter, Ashley. Krein served as an adviser to Biden’s campaign on the Chinese coronavirus crisis, specifically, and did so “while investing in companies presenting solutions to the coronavirus with his venture capital firm,” as Breitbart News detailed.

With Biden in office and his administration tasked with addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Krein’s status as the chief medical officer at StartUp Health presents a keen conflict of interest. ABC acknowledged this convenient family-to-government connection — one of many Schweizer has routinely laid out over the years — in a February 9 piece titled “As Biden’s son-in-law invests in COVID-19 response, questions of family and ethics could resurface”.

When the boutique tech firm Yosi Health developed software aimed at streamlining the nation’s coronavirus vaccine effort, CEO Hari Prasad sought help from one of its earliest investors — a company with a special government connection. The investor was StartUp Health, and that special connection came through its chief medical officer, Howard Krein, who is married to President Joe Biden’s daughter. That detail that was not lost on Yosi’s Prasad, who reached out to StartUp Health in December with a request to introduce their platform to government health officials.

According to ABC News, Prasad bluntly laid out the tech firm’s intentions with StartUp Health, stating their goal as leveraging “their relationships and work with state and federal agencies.”

But Biden’s curious involvement with the company, StartUp Health, spans all the way back to 2011, when he served as vice president. In 2011, Biden assisted in the launching of the company by granting direct access to the White House, arranging a meeting with former President Barack Obama. The company was young — just weeks old — at the time of the meeting.

