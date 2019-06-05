PAGE SIX:

ABC News boss James Goldston was at President Trump’s table at a glitzy dinner Tuesday night in London to honor Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Page Six has learned.

Trump and first lady Melania threw the dinner at US Ambassador Woody Johnson’s residence to reciprocate for the lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday night hosted by the queen.

Goldston was seated next to Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Trump’s table.

Theresa May and Prince Charles were also at the table.

We’ve also been told that Goldston, who has dual American and British citizenship and is married to BBC anchor Laura Trevelyan, also procured a prestigious invite to the state banquet — which only had 170 guests.

A source told us that Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy was also at the Trump dinner.

We’re told Goldston’s relationship with Trump is similar to that of “any news president” — and that they met when Trump invited all news chiefs to the White House.

A former White House insider added that it was tradition to invite executives with British ancestry.