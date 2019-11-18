First – the poll only interviewed 506 adults – and a poll of the general population is never representative of people who actually will dig deep into the issues and vote. The best sample is always likely voters.

Second – The first question is “How closely have you been following the hearings in the House of Representatives about whether or not President Trump should be impeached for his actions related to Ukraine?” 42% of those polled said “not so closely or not closely at all” 42%!!!!

Third – The study was conducted in both English and Spanish. The data were weighted to adjust for gender by age, race, education, Census region, metropolitan status, household income, and party identification.

Fourth – the poll crosstabs do not point out what the percentage of party identification was polled. We don’t know how many Dems or Republicans were polled.