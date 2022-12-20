ABC News’ Martha Raddatz insisted to Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, Sunday that President Biden never encouraged migrants to come to the border.

On “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Raddatz spoke with the governor ahead of former President Trump’s Title 42 border policies being set to expire on Wednesday. Texas cities, in particular, could be set to see an even bigger influx of migrants with El Paso, Texas, already declaring a state of emergency due to the border crisis.

While Abbott has frequently criticized Biden and other Democratic leaders for encouraging the border crisis, Raddatz argued that Biden himself never encouraged open borders or told migrants to “come on over.”

“You talk about the border wall, you talk about open borders, I don’t think I’ve ever heard President Biden say, ‘We have an open border, come on over,’” Raddatz said.

