Fox News:

Fox News and CNN carried Trump’s news conference uninterrupted.

The three broadcast networks cut away from President Trump‘s news conference on Thursday evening after he claimed that “fraud” had taken place in the presidential election.

“NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt cut into the news conference after roughly five minutes.

“We have to interrupt here because the president made a number of false statements including the notion that there’s been fraudulent voting,” Holt told viewers. “There has been no evidence of that allegation by his campaign.”

Moments later, CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell similarly cut into the president’s remarks to provide a fact-check. ABC followed suit as well.

MSNBC was the first network to cut away from the news conference from the White House after roughly two minutes.

“Okay, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States, MSNBC anchor Brian Williams said. “There are no illegal votes that we know of. There has been no Trump victory that we know of.”

