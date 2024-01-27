Abbott Vows to Keep Building Border Barrier if Biden Federalizes Texas National Guard in ‘Bone-Headed Move’

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) told Tucker Carlson on Friday that Texas is “prepared” to continue building barriers at the border if the Biden administration federalizes the Texas National Guard — which he says would “shock” him and be a “bone-headed move” — to gain access to Shelby Park on the border, and surrounding areas.

Friday marks the deadline for the state to give Border Patrol full access to a 2.5-mile stretch of land on the Rio Grande in and around Shelby Park. Department of Homeland Security General Counsel Jonathan Meyer laid out the deadline in a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, as Breitbart News Texas’s Randy Clark reported:

The letter… directly addresses Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court order freeing the Border Patrol to cut wire and fencing installed by the state to gain access to the border under their statutory authority to enter private lands without warrant within 25 miles of the border. The 5-4 decision paused a lower court’s ruling that had previously blocked such action.

Abbott joined Carlson on Tucker Carlson Uncensored via a phone call from India amid the border showdown between the Lone Star State and the federal government.

“If the administration declares that it plans to federalize the National Guard of the state of Texas, your National Guard, what will be your response?” Carlson wondered.

