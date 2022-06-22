Abbott has stopped producing EleCare specialty formula at its Sturgis plant in Michigan, US, after parts of it were flooded following heavy thunderstorms. The move will delay production for weeks at a time when the country is grappling with a nationwide shortage.

“We have informed the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will conduct comprehensive testing in conjunction with the independent third party to ensure the plant is safe to resume production. This will likely delay production and distribution of new products for a few weeks,” says the company.

At the same time, the FDA announced Mead Johnson Nutrition/Reckitt would be exporting 4.5 million pounds of base powder from Singapore this month. The product will be used to produce about 5.7 million cans of formula, amounting to more than 66 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles.

The base powder will be used to manufacture Enfamil Stage 1 at a Minnesota facility. Monthly follow-on shipments will continue through November. The US Department of Health and Human Services is evaluating options for getting the product to the US as quickly as possible.

