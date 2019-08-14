Fox News

Rapper A$AP Rocky was found guilty by a judge in Sweden on Wednesday for his role in an assault before his appearance at a music festival. The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, departed Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month and arrived in the U.S. after being detained in the country since July 3. The rapper was accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm. He pleaded not guilty at the start of the three-day trial, saying that he acted in self-defense when Jafari and another man would not leave him and friends David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel alone. The rapper and his friends were allowed to leave Stockholm for Los Angeles on August 2 and were not required to be present for the verdict. The courts said the defendants “were not in a situation” where they were entitled to self-defense and that they “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him.”

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS