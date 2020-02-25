WUSA9:

Police issued about $375 million in tickets during the fiscal year that ended in Sept. 2019 — up form $324 million in 2018 and $306 million in 2017, AAA says.

D.C. issued $1 billion in traffic and parking tickets from 2017 to 2019, setting a new record for fines levied in each of the past three years, AAA researchers said.

Nearly three million motorists received traffic tickets and/or parking citations in the District during Fiscal Year 2019, shattering three records in the process. According to AAA officials, these all-time records include the volume of citations issued, the value of ticket revenue, and the amount of defaulted tickets.

