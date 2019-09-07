YAHOO NEWS:

One 51-year-old woman who says she survived one of the suspect’s attacks testified in court that she stabbed him with a box cutter to escape.

Deangelo Martin, 34, is still under investigation in connection with the murders, and has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, as well as assault with intent to murder and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty.

Detroit police said they filed four homicide warrants on Thursday for a man suspected of committing a grisly murder spree that stoked fear across the city for months.

Authorities had warned residents in June that a possible serial killer and rapist was targeting sex workers in their 50s, leaving their bodies fully or partially naked in vacant homes on the city’s east side.

Deangelo Martin, 34, is now in custody while prosecutors decide whether to charge him with those murders. Martin is already facing four first-degree sexual assault charges, as well as assault charges with intent to murder and kidnapping, according to Michigan court records.