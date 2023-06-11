WSJ

Brigades with Western arms make small gains against Russia’s defensive lines in occupied regions

The assault began Thursday night, with about 100 troops, two German-made Leopard II tanks and several American-made armored personnel carriers. The plan was to push south toward the Russian-occupied town of Tokmak, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to a soldier who was part of the operation. Two other units would also push toward Tokmak from different axes. As soon as the regiment crossed a road outside the town of Mala Tokmak, the 28-year-old soldier said, the Russians began to pummel them with Grad rockets. The fields were mined. Russian helicopters and jet fighters buzzed overhead. The assault progressed less than 2 miles, the soldier said. One of the Leopards was hit and disabled. “They were just waiting for us…prepared positions everywhere,” he said. “It was a wall of steel. It was horrendous.” Several days into Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive aimed at taking back land occupied by Russia, the scale of the challenges that Ukrainian troops face is already clear. Russian forces have spent months preparing for attacks in occupied parts of the country’s south, where the Ukrainians would like to push through and cut the land bridge that connects Russia to Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014. Videos posted on social media have appeared to show the loss of a few Leopard tanks and several U.S.-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where flat, open fields offer almost no cover for an attacking force.

