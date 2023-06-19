It’s been another tough week for our president as he plows forward with his re-election bid.

It began with root canal surgery and went downhill from there.

He did the usual wandering around on stage with jerky arms before aides rushed in to point him in the right direction.

In Connecticut he ended a speech with a baffling “God Save The Queen,” and back at the White House, it was his hands doing the wandering all over Eva Longoria’s torso.

At one event he wheeled out the old “dog-faced lying pony soldier” line which had everyone scratching their heads, and after another event, he snapped at a reporter who asked him if he was the Big Guy: “Why’d you ask such a dumb question?”

