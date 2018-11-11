The comedian walked back an insulting joke about incoming Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye fighting in Afghanistan.

THE ATLANTIC

Last week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment, Pete Davidson made a flip, inopportune joke—hardly the first of his young career. In the midst of a series of quick-hit punch lines mocking the appearance of various congressional candidates, he turned to a picture of Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, who wears an eye patch after losing an eye in combat in Afghanistan. “This guy is kinda cool. … You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson said, adding, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.” In an interview after the episode aired, Crenshaw took the high road, saying, “I want to get away from this culture where we demand apologies every time someone misspeaks,” but added, “It wasn’t even funny. It was not original … It was just mean-spirited.”

READ MORE AT THE ATLANTIC