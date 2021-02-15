The New York Post:

The “A-Train Ripper” was identified Sunday as a 21-year-old homeless man who has been previously arrested at least four times — including for allegedly assaulting a cop and his own father.

Rigoberto Lopez — who has been hospitalized at least twice for mental issues — allegedly confessed to NYPD cops that he launched the violent weekend subway spree that left a man and woman dead and two men wounded, authorities said.

“I’m not going to get into motive, but what I can tell you is they were all unprovoked attacks,’’ NYPD Chief Brian McGee, commanding officer of Manhattan North detectives, told reporters at a briefing Sunday. “The victims had nothing, didn’t initiate anything.”

Lopez — who lives in a shelter in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn — had previously “been removed to the hospital two times for, I’ll say, mental illness,” McGee said.

The suspect was nabbed Saturday while still covered in blood and with the alleged murder weapon, according to law-enforcement sources.

He later confessed to the bloody spate of crimes along the A line, which occurred over a span of about 15 hours Friday and Saturday, the NYPD said.

Lopez was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder Sunday.

