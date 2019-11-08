A Train chaos: Video shows ‘peacekeepers’ scramble to break up subway brawl

NEW YORK POST:

A group of brave “peacekeepers” scrambled to break up a wild fight aboard an A train this week, disturbing footage shows.

The recording captured the chaos inside the northbound train between High Street in Brooklyn and Fulton Street in Manhattan Thursday around 7:30 p.m., showing the alleged victim cornered as his combatant appears to bop him twice.

A woman shrieks, “Stop!” and “Please, please don’t do that!” as the melee begins to break up. A man who tried to intervene is left with a bloodied face, the video shows.

