Tough subway commute home. This is video of the guy getting beaten while strangers intervening begging them to stop. I live off the A and I have never seen this kind of violence before #nyc #subway @gothamist pic.twitter.com/0GUG6gbz02 November 8, 2019

A group of brave “peacekeepers” scrambled to break up a wild fight aboard an A train this week, disturbing footage shows.

The recording captured the chaos inside the northbound train between High Street in Brooklyn and Fulton Street in Manhattan Thursday around 7:30 p.m., showing the alleged victim cornered as his combatant appears to bop him twice.

A woman shrieks, “Stop!” and “Please, please don’t do that!” as the melee begins to break up. A man who tried to intervene is left with a bloodied face, the video shows.



