The man accused of opening fire on a packed New York subway car allegedly started planning his bloody assault as early as April 6 – and once he slipped away from the scene of the attack, cops had no idea where he was until he called police on himself.

Using information gleaned from court records, surveillance footage, photographs, NYPD officials, witnesses and law-enforcement sources, The Post has pieced together a timeline of Frank James’ movements before and after he allegedly opened fire on a Manhattan-bound N train on Tuesday morning, shooting 10 and leaving another 19 wounded.

The timeline, which begins on April 6, has a gap of about 24 hours after police lost sight of James about an hour after the attack due to camera malfunctions at the 36th Street and 25th Street subway stations.

“Where [was] he? That’s the million dollar question,” a police official told The Post Wednesday.

