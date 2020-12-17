Breitbart:

President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon called Republicans a “bunch of fuckers” in an interview with Glamour Magazine.

In the interview, O’Malley Dillon fielded a question regarding whether compromise with Republicans was possible in order to get things done. O’Malley Dillon said, “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers,” she said referring to Republicans, adding, “[Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell is terrible.”

She then praised Biden for all his talk about healing: “From start to finish, [Biden] set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

Yeah, way to “heal our politics,” cupcake.

This is the mentality we always see from these terrible people. It’s never about “healing” in the way normal people understand that term. Instead, it’s always about, We’re going to heal now, you bunch of fuckers, so you better heel now if we’re gonna heal, and if we don’t heal, it’s the fault of you fuckers because you refused to heel.

Even with all the scrutiny over all those years, I don’t remember anyone in the Trump administration talking like this, not even getting caught talking like this, but look at warped our media and political culture now, look at all the special privileges that now come with being a left-wing Democrat.

Democrats have it so good in this country, O’Malley Dillon felt perfectly safe and comfortable calling Republicans a “bunch of fuckers” in an on-the-record interview. That is how much privilege Democrats now enjoy.

