A stray envelope may end the political career of Texas state Rep. Poncho Nevárez. As the Democratic lawmaker, 47, was leaving an airport in Austin earlier this year, he dropped an envelope bearing his official letterhead, police said, citing surveillance video. Inside, investigators now say they found a revelation that would lead to an apology, a decision not to seek reelection — as of Thursday afternoon — and a warrant for his arrest: The sealed envelope, they said in court documents, contained four “small clear baggies” filled with cocaine. Nevárez is now charged with third-degree felony possession and could face up to 10 years in prison, a stunning downfall for a rising Democratic star in a state turning ever more purple. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post early on Friday. But in a statement to the Texas Tribune on Thursday morning, he said: “I do not have anyone to blame but myself. I accept this because it is true and it will help me get better.”

