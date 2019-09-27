THE WASHINGTON POST:

At checkpoints, white-uniformed police officers randomly stop people, demanding to see their identity documents, even their phones. At street corners around downtown Cairo, police in riot gear sit in trucks, waiting. The presence of plainclothes security agents has grown.

Throughout the week, the Egyptian government has been preparing for this day, widening its biggest security crackdown in years. A once-obscure whistleblower, Mohamed Ali, whose videos alleging high-level corruption have struck a chord with frustrated Egyptians, is urging millions to protest on Friday.

“We are going to protest because we are on the right side, the good side,” said Mohamed Ali Shawky, 19, a university student. “We are doing this because we believe in the justice of our cause. That is what is making us stronger even when we are scared to death. It gives us faith, even when the regime has weapons and soldiers.”

Whether large numbers of protesters will join Shawki remains to be seen, but the Arab world’s most populous nation is already more tense than at any moment since el-Sissi took office five years ago. Last Friday, several hundred protesters took to the streets in a demonstration that amounted to the biggest challenge to el-Sissi’s rule.