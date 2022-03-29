Savage shares some sour news and some sweet memories on his birthday week. First, is Putin playing possum? Could Russia’s apparent setbacks in Ukraine be a ploy directed by Putin? Is Putin using a Napoleonic strategy to fool the West? Have we underestimated Russia’s nuclear capabilities, would he use an EMP?

In honor of Savage’s milestone birthday, listeners shared some of their most memorable Savage moments from his decades in media. Enjoy and relive some of the best moments in the Savage saga, including wisdom from Mama Savage, his broadcast from September 11, 2001, Savage’s imitation of Bernie Sanders, his discourse on Catcher in the Rye and lecture on Plato, the origin of ‘Red Doper Diaper Babies’, and mothers from hell.