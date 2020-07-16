Fox News:

The vehicle was parked on Maryland Avenue N.E. in Washington when someone used gasoline, or some other flammable liquid, to set it on fire, Fox News has learned.

“An individual poured an accelerant on and set on fire an unmarked Supreme Court police vehicle parked on Maryland Ave. near First Street, NE,” said Kathy Arberg, spokeswoman for the U.S. Supreme Court. “The car was totally burned and an adjacent Court vehicle was also damaged.”

The suspect was taken into police custody with minor injuries that were sustained when setting the car ablaze, the source said. No other injuries were reported and no police officers were harmed in the attack, Fox News is told.

“The individual suffered burns in the process,” Arberg said. “He was taken into custody by Supreme Court Police and was transported by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.”

More at Fox News