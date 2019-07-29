LADDERS:

According to the survey of 2,015 Americans, some of which identified as having worked as a deliverer for at least one food delivery app, 20% of consumers suspect that their driver has eaten some of their food, which is charitable considering 28% of delivery drivers confessed to nibbling on an order here and there. Fifty-four percent of these said they simply couldn’t resist the smell. The paranoia has become so pervasive, 85% of consumers are pulling for restaurants to employ tamper-evident labels to effectively address the issue.

In a relatively short period of time, digital delivery has become the predominant mode of service. The average person oscillates between two food delivery apps, Grubhub and Uber Eats reigning chief amongst these, with a median usage reported at roughly three times per month.

Popularity and competition inquire consistency on behalf of suppliers. The average respondent is willing to wait 40 minutes tops, then it’s on to the next dealer. Before you appraise consumer demands too harshly, it should be noted that more than half of those surveyed (54%) agreed that delivery drivers are more deserving of tips than restaurant workers; hopefully, the 60% of delivery drivers queried that said the worst part of their job is the awful tips can take solace in good intentions.