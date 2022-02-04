NEW YORK POST:

A secretive liberal dark-money juggernaut spent more than a billion dollars in 2020 to help President Biden win the White House, take the US Senate and hold the US House of Representatives.

This group, Arabella Advisors, isn’t a household name, but if there is a liberal cause that you’ve heard of, Arabella is likely funding it. And now the group is turning its attention to the Supreme Court.

Arabella, which former Clinton administration official Eric Kessler founded in 2005, manages a network of five nonprofit groups: the New Venture Fund, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the Hopewell Fund, the Windward Fund and the North Fund. Each of these groups focuses on different policy issues, but they all operate under the Arabella umbrella.

With its base of billionaire donors including Bill and Melinda Gates, Pierre Omidyar and Hansjörg Wyss, the Arabella network doles out money to hundreds of stand-alone organizations across the country, as well as the liberal pop-up groups they establish and control.

MORE FROM THE NY POST