Yahoo

Who doesn’t love a good boba tea? But while you’re busy using the straw to seek out every last tapioca pearl at the bottom of your drink, you might be too distracted to notice if, in the case of one San Francisco boba tea shop, you’re also sitting in a front for a car burglary operation. Quoc Le, the husband of the owner of the Quickly bubble tea cafe on Larkin Street in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, was arrested on Monday and is set to face 12 different charges including eight counts of felony possession of stolen property and four counts as a misdemeanor, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The bubble tea shop was targeted as part of a significantly larger investigation — Operation Auto Pilot — looking into a rash of smash-and-grab car thefts across the city, the paper reported, and that has recovered more than 1,000 stolen items including laptops, phones, cameras and other devices with a total value of over $100,000. Le is reportedly being accused of serving as a front for the operation, handling the sales of the stolen items before shipping them off to countries.

