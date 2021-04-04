Breitbart:

Turns out, they are.

E-commerce giant Amazon has issued a surprising apology, promising to find a solution to the issue of its delivery drivers being forced to urinate in bottles due to a lack of bathroom breaks. In its apology, which is very rare for the e-commerce behemoth, Jeff Bezos’ company calls its statements on the matter an “own-goal.”

GeekWire reports that e-commerce giant Amazon has issued a surprising and rare apology, backtracking heavily on comments it made on Twitter last week in repose to Rep. Mark Pocan (R-WI) in which the company disputed well-documented claims that workers were often forced to urinate in bottles while working due to a lack of bathroom breaks.

The official “Amazon News” media relation Twitter account recently made headlines when it pushed back against well-documented allegations that Amazon workers have been forced to urinate in bottles due to the company’s strict working schedules. Breitbart News has reported extensively on this topic and the response to Amazon’s tweet.

Paying workers $15/hr doesn't make you a "progressive workplace" when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles. https://t.co/CnFTtTKA9q — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 25, 2021

1/2 You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

Amazon stated on Friday that the tweet from the Amazon News account was “incorrect” and “did not contemplate our large driver population and instead wrongly focused only on our fulfillment centers.”

