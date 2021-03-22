100percentfedup.com:

Can you remember a single time when a school was closed–not due to a virus, but due to the ‘vaccine’ meant to prevent the side effects of a virus? Well, it is happening now, and few if any national outlets are reporting on it.

[Skipping over the commentary … LINK AT BOTTOM … and going right to the list]

Edwardsburg Public Schools

From WNDU:

While most students and staff in Michiana are starting their week back at school, Edwardsburg Public Schools are not after several teachers saw reactions from their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s been everything from nausea and vomiting, to fever, fatigue, a little bit of everything,” Superintendent Jim Knoll told 16 News Now. Those symptoms forcing superintendent Jim Knoll to cancel class on Monday just two days after several school personnel were vaccinated. “We didn’t have enough subs, we had a few too many who had symptoms,” Knoll says.

Colchester Elementary

From NBC Connecticut:

Colchester Elementary School was closed Monday because some teachers experienced some side effects after getting the coronavirus vaccine over the weekend and there was a lack of substitute teachers to fill in.Supt. Jeffrey Burt said there was a vaccination clinic on Saturday and 17 Colchester Elementary School staff members, including nine who teach in core-area classrooms, who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine had some side effects that kept them out of work today. “Typical side-effects, the fever, the aches, the pains, etc.,” Burt said.

Grayson County Public Schools

From WDBJ:

Grayson County Public Schools closed Monday because several of its employees were still recovering from their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. “I was sick for about 8 or 10 hours; I was very fortunate, but also that I’ve got two board members in their late 60s early 70s, and they had nothing,” said Kelly Wilmore, the Grayson County Public Schools superintendent.

Sandy Creek schools

From Local SYR:

Sandy Creek Central School District didn’t have school on Thursday, but not because of too much snow. The district superintendent told NewsChannel 9 that several employees who received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday weren’t able to come to work on Thursday. The district used an emergency day for the closing. An EMT who spoke with NewsChannel 9 a few weeks ago said he felt it. “One of the biggest things to note is you’ll feel a bit weird for a few day afterwards,” said Evan Bailey.

Farwell School district:

From ABC 12:

As school teachers and staff get vaccinated against COVID-19, school districts have had to adjust their schedules to account for any potential side effects from the vaccines themselves. An example of this came on Wednesday when Farwell Area Schools in Clare County closed for the day to allow its staff to rest and recover after receiving the second dose of the vaccine earlier this week. In a post on social media, the district said that the second dose can sometimes cause some “unpleasant symptoms.”

Stark County School

From Idea Stream:

Fairless Elementary in Navarre, Ohio canceled classes Monday because several staffers had reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. The school in rural Stark County announced the cancelation in a now-deleted Facebook post early Monday, saying they did not have enough staff to operate safely after many employees received the vaccine on Saturday. According to the Facebook post, classes will resume on Tuesday. School officials did not answer phone calls. By Monday afternoon the Facebook post had been removed, but not before drawing comments from many people.

Newark City Schools

From USA Today:about:blank

Newark City Schools was forced to cancel classes on Thursday, a day after many of the staff received the second COVID-19 vaccine. According to a tweet from the district, Newark schools closed Thursday because of a staffing shortage.

Shepherd Schools:

From Morning Sun:

The Shepherd School District was shut down Thursday because a number of its staff were sick. But, not from a virus or bacteria. From a vaccination shot.

“Unfortunately we will need to call a snow day for tomorrow, Thursday, due to the district’s staff experiencing ill symptoms from their second dose of the Covid vaccine,” wrote Shepherd Superintendent Greg McMillan in an email. “Their will will be no on-line instruction.”

Ithaca Public Schools

From Morning Sun:

Alma and Ithaca schools were missing from the list of area districts closed due to weather. It’s because they were already closed either due to a large number of staff calling out because of reactions to a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine or because it was anticipation. Alma announced the closure Feb. 16, anticipating that a large number of its employees would get their second dose over the weekend.

More at 100percentfedup.com