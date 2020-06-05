NY POST

City politicians are covering themselves in shame in the current crisis. Take this loony tweet from City Councilman Mark Levine (D-Manhattan): “If there is a spike in coronavirus cases in the next two weeks, don’t blame the protesters” but rather “racism” and the NYPD: “Police are increasing covid risk by using tear gas and putting people in crowded jails.” Tear gas is a last resort when demonstrators break the law — and jail is a foreseeable consequence of law-breaking. Protesters need to take responsibility for their actions. ‘How the hell did we get here?’: NYPD commish pleads for end to violence

State Sen. John Liu (D-Queens), meanwhile, says that imposing a curfew “was like throwing gasoline on a fire.” What planet is he on? Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has been holding public press conferences at 8:01 p.m. — an example to inspire protesters to defy the 8 p.m. curfew set to rein in looters and anarchists. And city Comptroller Scott Stringer has joined the Defund the NYPD movement with a call to shift $1.1 billion over the next four years away from the department to “communities most impacted by police violence and structural racism.” Yet he knows the city budget crisis leaves no cash to hike any spending.

