The Washington Redskins player and his agent met Cindy Lin in 2015 at a suburban Porsche dealership. She told them she was only in her 30s but was wealthy, well-connected and ready to buy a majority stake in the city’s NBA team. According to a letter the agent wrote to the court, they eventually invested in what they thought was a bid for the Washington Wizards. After a time the two became suspicious. There were inconsistencies in her stories, the agent wrote. They wondered about her parade of sports cars and even her age. They asked for their money back; to date, they have not gotten it, the agent wrote. Neither have most other victims of the woman, whose real name is Siew Im Cheah. Over the past two decades, prosecutors say the Malaysia-born con artist, now 59, has stolen at least six identities and several fortunes. From Virginia to California she would take on the personas of her roommates and nail technicians, then use those identities to profit from a series of scams. One federal prosecutor described her in court as “a one-woman crime spree.”

