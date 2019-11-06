THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

Scientists using advanced DNA sequencing technology have documented a previously unidentified strain of HIV under the group that is responsible for the vast majority of human infections.

The previous strain in that group was documented in 2000.

The latest strain was found in just three people, but the findings by Abbott Laboratories ABT +0.62% —a maker of HIV tests—are expected to strike up a broader conversation about how to classify new viral strains that could surface. The company described its findings on Wednesday in an academic journal.

Strains from Group M are the most common in humans and are responsible for the global AIDS pandemic. M strains have infected about 90% of the 37.9 million people that the World Health Organization estimated were living with HIV last year. Group O, N and P infections are rare but can also affect humans.

Wednesday’s Abbott Labs findings have established a 10th group M strain. The three people who are known to carry it live in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the first HIV infection surfaced in a human in the mid-1900s. Decades later, the virus spread rapidly around the globe.