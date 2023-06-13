Transgender activists were seen baring their topless chests at a White House LGBTQ Pride Event hosted by President Joe Biden over the weekend.

This is a cult and a disgrace to our Country! pic.twitter.com/w2OPoQ8vSJ — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 13, 2023

Posted to TikTok on Monday by transgender model Rose Montoya, the now-viral video featured the activist and several other transgender activists showing off their pride by shimmying in front of the camera with their naked chests. Montoya, a male model living as a woman, notably covered the nipples of his fake breasts while the other two, women living as men, proudly revealed their scars from breast reduction surgery.

“Are we topless at the White House?” Montoya could be heard saying as the camera revealed the half-naked activists dancing in front of the White House.

Prior to the big moment, Montoya could be seen shaking hands with President Joe Biden, thanking him for his LGBTQ Pride support.

READ MORE