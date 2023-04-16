A decade ago, when low-level insiders with access to classified national security documents exposed the United States’ secrets to the public, they were assailed as traitors or hailed as whistleblowers, depending on one’s political bent.

This week, after revelations that a low-level technician in the Massachusetts Air National Guard allegedly shared hundreds of top-secret military intelligence documents online, there was little mention of treason and only occasional whispers of whistleblowing. The reactions and language are different this time because even though the underlying crime is the same — 21-year-old Jack Teixeira was charged Friday with taking and transmitting secret defense information and with willfully retaining classified documents — the apparent motives and methods stem from sharply different subcultures of American society.

The alleged Discord leaker — so dubbed because he is accused of putting the documents on that online chat platform frequented mostly by young gamers — has made no such claim, according to friends and people who spent time in the same chatrooms.

Although the Discord leaker was critical of some U.S. policies and trafficked in the same memes and slogans that many of his online buddies bandied about, he seemed to be driven not by ideology or political activism, but by a desire to prove himself to his online acquaintances.

