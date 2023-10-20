A new generation of hate rises in America

There are some buildings where the penthouse floors look spectacular. But the foundations and the lower floors are rotten.

It feels like that at the moment when looking at the US-Israel relationship.

At the top floors all looks good, clean and marble-covered.

To his credit President Biden gave a strong statement not so long after Israelis were massacred in their hundreds.

And this week he showed up in Israel to show his support as the country prepares its response to Hamas.

At the top of the Republican and Democrat parties similar sentiments exist. You might easily think that all is well with the American foundations.

But it isn’t. There is rot inside the building.

Of course Congress has its own voices who actually seem to favor Hamas over the Israelis.

People like Ilhan Omar can’t summon up the briefest condemnation of Hamas before they move onto condemning a not-even-begun Israeli response.

