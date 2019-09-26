THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER – KAY HYMOWITZ

For at least the past 100 years, American children could grow up believing they would live longer than their parents and grandparents. Rising standards of living, higher life expectancy: they both seemed implicit in the promise of America.

That was until the current upsurge of “Deaths of despair.”

“Deaths of despair” — meaning deaths by suicide, alcohol abuse, and drug overdose — have been on the rise for the past three years among less educated, non-Hispanic whites. The uptick has been large enough to add up to a shocking decline in overall life expectancy.

Americans are exceptional in this regard; other developed countries haven’t experienced the same grim trend. Pundits have a slew of explanations for why it’s happening: economic stagnation, stress, communities decimated by shuttered factories and mines, social media, Purdue Pharma, and others.

These are all plausible. But here’s a cause to add to the mix: family breakdown.

We’ve known for a long time that unstable family life related to divorce, missing fathers, and communities with large numbers of single-mother households can be bad for kids. Deaths of despair are a red-flag warning that that these disruptions are similarly hard on adults. Though only 32% of the population, unmarried and divorced men account for a stunning 71% of opioid deaths. Emile Durkheim, one of the godfathers of sociology, found a link between suicide and family breakup over a century ago; the same link remains today. Divorce increases the risk of alcoholism for both men and women; so does checking “single” for marital status on government documents.

These numbers shed some light on why deaths of despair are concentrated among those with lower incomes. Higher income folks are more likely to marry and to stay married. They have closer, more sustained relationships with their children, relatives, and in-laws. In recent years, despite its one-time reputation as stalwart family traditionalists, the white working-class has diverged from its more affluent counterpart. As of 1980, about three quarters of white working-class adults were married; that was very similar to the 79% of high-income adults. By 2017, however, the working-class number had fallen to only 52%.