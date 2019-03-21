Man trying to rob Bellagio Casino for 2nd time killed in police shootout

The Associated Press

A twice-convicted bank robber who was shot and killed after wounding a police officer outside a busy Las Vegas Strip resort got away with cash and poker chips during a similar heist at the same hotel less than two years ago, a police official said Monday. Displaying side-by-side photos, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank told reporters that Michael Charles Cohen wore glasses, a bandage on his face, a hooded sweatshirt and a black knit cap during armed robberies late Friday and on Nov. 28, 2017, of a poker room cashier at the Bellagio Resort

