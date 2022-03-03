a MESSAGE to Ukrainian people:

Zelenskyy is neither hero nor warrior. He is not Chief Sitting Bull or Crazy Horse.

a.nora claypoole

Please insist your leader

SERIOUSLY

sit down with Russia

and MAKE PEACE.

( today was a start).

We all know this “Putin’s war”

cannot be anything but a terrible slaughter.

Putin will not back down.

I feel deeply for you, Ukraine,

and your battle for sovereignty.

But your “leader” is now grand standing, is neither protecting you nor living in reality. He wrote scripts and performed on TV before all this. He is in over his head….or as some see, Zelenskyy is a mere ” puppet head” of state, installed by powers who want to control and own your country. Remember the coup in 2014? The film crew was there. A staged government, in place.

Either way.

SIT DOWN WITH RUSSIA, MAKE COMPROMISES, FIND PEACE

Let the American Indian battles and Chiefs, their Peace pipe meetings,

their sit downs with treaties of PEACE, guide.

History is a caring, teacher. *

Ukrainians.

You have fought the good fight

But you cannot ” win”.

If your leader won’t help you find Peace, please find someone who Can.

* in the hearts and minds of old American Indian Chiefs and warriors ( of many many tribes all over Turtle Island), their People came first: their safety, their survival. When it was clear that more fighting would mean their ENTIRE tribe would be massacred by the U.S calvary, the old Tribal Chiefs of MANY different nations who yes fought righteously for sovereignty, these Chiefs would meet with the enemy when loss was apparent. They sought PEACE, to stop warring. TO SAVE THEIR PEOPLE.

Treaties were signed with the U.S.–by Chiefs. Compromises were found, to end the killing.

Each signing, each meeting

( of which there were MANY),

would end a war which was destroying lives of the People.

Zelenskyy has not exhibited this courage, or loyalty to his people.

The U.S. ultimately did NOT honor the treaties but the Chiefs of many tribes, succeeded.

They saved their People.

Who prevail/ed righteously even as I write this

a.nora claypoole – 3.2 22