The Los Angeles Police Department said 30-year-old Michael Ortiz attacked an officer with a torch, sending the officer to the hospital with burn injuries.

The attack happened during protests staged in downtown Los Angeles following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion protection ruling.

While most demonstrations were peaceful, a sentiment echoed by both organizers and the LAPD, a small group of protesters did clash with police in downtown. Bottles, rocks and fireworks were seen thrown at officers during a later portion of the protest.

Ortiz was booked into jail where he awaits charges for attempted murder of a police officer, LAPD said. He remains in custody as of Saturday night with bail set at $1 million, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate roster.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said that, although he supports protesters exercising their First Amendment rights, those who commit crime will be arrested and the department will “vigorously pursue prosecution.”

