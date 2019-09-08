Associated Press

Robert Mugabe took a country shining with the promise of independence and left it economically shattered and in the grip of repression — and yet Zimbabwe continued to crumble so badly after his downfall that some of its people began openly missing his nearly four-decade rule. The newly christened Zimbabwe was the pride of southern Africa at its independence in 1980, the breadbasket of the region and the latest symbol of victory in the continent’s long fight against colonialism. Mugabe was a liberation leader who reassured some by making gestures of reconciliation toward the country’s white residents.

READ MORE AT YAHOO/ AP