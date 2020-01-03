NEW YORK POST:

A drone operated by US forces killed Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, early Friday at Baghdad International, Airport in a strike authorized by President Trump. Here’s a look at the deadly capabilities of the United States’ MQ-9 Reaper drone:

With a range of 1,150 miles and the ability to fly at altitudes of 50,000 feet, the MQ-9 Reaper system is an “armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance” remotely piloted aircraft designed primarily for offensive strikes, according to the US Air Force.

“Given its significant loiter time, wide-range sensors, multi-mode communications suite, and precision weapons — it provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets,” a fact sheet reads.

The 4,900-pound drone can also conduct surveillance, assist in search and rescue missions and allow US forces to “conduct irregular warfare operations,” according to the Air Force, which proposed the system in hopes of ramping up military operations overseas.