CNN:

Savage: “OK, always remember who FIRST told you it was the NYSTATE AG Letitia who is behind these attacks on Cuomo-because SHE WANTS TO BE GOVERNOR> Get it?”

The fallout from two sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo escalated again on Monday, as New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she could move forward with an independent investigation on the same day one of Cuomo’s accusers cast him as an abuser who “wields his power to avoid justice.”

Following concerns about Cuomo’s role in shaping the probe, James announced that she has received the letter she needs to launch an independent investigation.The letter was sent to James’ office by Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior adviser to Cuomo on Monday, and asks James to select an independent law firm to conduct an inquiry into “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the Governor.”

The letter also directs all New York state employees to cooperate fully with the review and notes that Cuomo will forgo weekly updates on the investigation, to which he would otherwise be entitled.

In a statement, James said this is “not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously.” She said the “findings will be disclosed in a public report.”

The claims against Cuomo that will be investigated include one that emerged Saturday evening in an article in The New York Times. Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former executive assistant and health policy adviser to Cuomo, told the newspaper that during one of several uncomfortable encounters, Cuomo asked her questions about her sex life during a conversation in his state Capitol office and said he was open to relationships with women in their 20s.

interpreted the exchange — which she said took place in June, while the state was in the throes of fighting the pandemic — as what the newspaper called “clear overtures to a sexual relationship.” Another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, including an unwanted kiss.

In a Medium post last week, Boylan alleged that the Democratic governor kissed her on the lips following a one-on-one briefing in his New York City office in 2018.

The escalating backlash against Cuomo prompted him to release a statement Sunday night that acknowledged some of his comments in the workplace “may have been insensitive or too personal” and said he was “truly sorry” to those who might have “misinterpreted (the remarks) as an unwanted flirtation.”Cuomo also maintained that he never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone.

